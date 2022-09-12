Average gasoline prices in New York fell 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon Monday, while Olean was at just under $4/g, down 10 cents.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York, prices in New York are 46.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 59 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stood at $5.01/g.
GasBuddy price reports indicate the lowest price in the state was $3.15/g to start the week while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.84/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday. The national average was down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Some prices in other areas in New York include Buffalo at $3.97/g, down 12 cents from last week; Syracuse, $3.91/g, down 9.8 cents; and Rochester, at $3.96/g, down 14.2 cents.
“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases.”
De Haan says refinery issues in California are leading to increases in West Coast areas supplied by the state’s refineries. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.
“For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead,” De Haan says.