Average gasoline prices in New York fell 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon Monday, while Olean was at just under $4/g, down 10 cents.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York, prices in New York are 46.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 59 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stood at $5.01/g.

