The law offices of Olean native Francis M. Letro have relocated to new space on the third floor of the historic Marin Building at 237 Main St.
The firm was previously located at The Dun Building at 110 Pearl St. for the past 26 years.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The law offices of Olean native Francis M. Letro have relocated to new space on the third floor of the historic Marin Building at 237 Main St.
The firm was previously located at The Dun Building at 110 Pearl St. for the past 26 years.
“Having been a part of the downtown Buffalo legal community since the 1980s, this move puts us right at the heart of the resurgence of Main Street,” Letro says. “Being a small and focused firm, we take great pride in our workspace and commitment to each client, which is why it’s important for us to have an in-person office presence, convenient for client meetings and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Our new, reimagined, and larger office space in the beautiful, historic Marin Building positions us well to serve the legal needs of our clients.”
Letro leads a team of lawyers and legal professionals who share his vision and work ethic. With more than 42 years of experience with settlements and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout all the counties of WNY, Letro says he has made it his life’s work to help injury victims and their families following his own life experiences.
As a child in Olean, his railroad worker father was seriously injured at work. An attorney handled the case and saved the family from economic ruin. Influenced by his family’s hardship and legal plight, Letro said he has made a career representing individuals who’ve suffered similar losses.
Letro has been recognized for his advocacy and commitment to the legal profession by having served as the elected president of the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers, a statewide organization of nearly 5,000 members. He has also been honored by his alma mater, University at Buffalo School of Law, for his achievements as an attorney alumnus, and for his commitment to the education and careers of young lawyers.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.