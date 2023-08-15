Jason Frantz from Olean has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the New York Army National Guard and will serve with the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion in Buffalo.
Frantz, who took a rather round-about journey to his commission, received his new rank insignia from his wife, Raquel, and son, Jose, during a pinning ceremony Sunday at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, N.Y.
Frantz is a prior enlisted non-commissioned officer with six years of active service in the U.S. Navy and one year in the New York Guard’s 152nd Engineer Support Company. He is a technical instructor at Ginna Nuclear Power Plant, based in Rochester.
He received his first salute from Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Stack, a New York Guard recruiter.
The New York and Connecticut National Guard Army Officer Candidate School is a three-phase training course that lasts approximately 15 months to prepare candidates for the challenges and opportunities to lead soldiers in a Guard unit.
Training began for this year’s class in the spring of 2022 at Camp Smith in New York and Camp Niantic in Connecticut. Skills included physical fitness training, land navigation, road marches, warrior tasks and the fundamentals of leadership.
Candidates then continued into an 11-month phase two of regular drill training to provide a foundation of Army leadership, military ethics and justice, communication skills, military history and tactics.
The final phase encompassed a two-week training session where candidates were evaluated in their leadership skills while conducting tactics in a field environment.
Frantz was among seven who received their officer’s rank during a ceremony led by Guard Col. Patrick Claire, the director of logistics for the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Latham.
“Candidates, today you come to the end of what I’m sure to prove to have been one of the most challenging, rewarding chapters your life,” Clare said. “And there are so many people who helped you make it to this day, to the families and loved ones here.”
Clare added to the families present at the ceremony, “Thank you for the incredible care and support you’ve given your leaders. I know you feel an immense sense of pride looking at your graduates.”
Frantz earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering technology from Excelsior College in 2013, a master’s in engineering management and engineering/industrial management from Penn State University in 2017 and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Arizona State University in 2022.