The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Olean native Edward M. Gabriel to become a member of the board of the U.S. Institute of Peace.
Gabriel, former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, currently serves as president and CEO of the American Task Force on Lebanon, a nonprofit organization that seeks to build greater understanding and cultural ties between the U.S. and Lebanon.
As a USIP board member, Gabriel will become part of a prestigious organization that was founded by Congress and is a national, nonpartisan, independent institute, dedicated to the proposition that a world without violent conflict is possible, practical, and essential for US and global security.
Gabriel was the 16th Ambassador to Morocco, serving during the second term of former President Bill Clinton. He has been recognized with the Order of the Ouissam Alaouite from the King of Morocco in 2001, and the National Order of the Cedar from the President of Lebanon in 2002.
His international work has also involved national security and trade issues, including matters of Russian and European nuclear non-proliferation.
He has also been recognized for his work in the fields of Native American rights and education, inner-city economic development initiatives, Arab American rights, energy policy, and promotion of American education in the Middle East.
His diplomatic career was preceded by a business career in which he built one of the largest public affairs companies in Washington, and early in his career was the founding Executive Director of the Council of Energy Resource Tribes (CERT), an energy development association comprised of 22 American Indian Tribes.
Gabriel graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School in 1968 and earned a degree in accounting from Gannon University of Erie, Pa. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Kathleen Linehan, an accomplished lawyer and advocate for animal rights.