The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Olean native Edward M. Gabriel to become a member of the board of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Gabriel, former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, currently serves as president and CEO of the American Task Force on Lebanon, a nonprofit organization that seeks to build greater understanding and cultural ties between the U.S. and Lebanon.

