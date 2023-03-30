Olean native Christopher Eddy, a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force Reserves who also retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has published his second book, offering a unique perspective on leadership and song lyrics.
Indeed, the title is “The Hidden Secrets of Leadership Found in Song Lyrics: How the Greatest Songs of All Time Can Teach You How to be a Better Leader!”
“I received great feedback from my first book, which used movie quotes and tied them to leadership principles and some friends asked me to do the same with song lyrics,” Eddy says. “This book covers decades of everyone’s favorite songs across all genres, rock, hip hop, rap, oldies, and pop.”
Eddy noted the opportunities he had to serve with senior government and business leaders tied his love for songs and passion for leadership together.
“After 30-plus years with the Air Force and FBI, I spent a lot of time with leaders who personified service before self, excellence, and integrity and I wanted to be able to explain that to a wide audience, without getting into the theoretical realm of leadership,” he says.
Eddy remembers reading books on leadership dealing with corporations, motorcycle maintenance — even the Bible.
“Tying song lyrics into leadership seemed like a great way to communicate my experiences throughout the years,” he says, adding through his book, “you’ll be able to see how great artists like Prince, the Beatles, Bob Marley, and Jay-Z sprinkle leadership clues throughout their songs.”
Eddy is a 1982 graduate of Olean High School and is a member of its Academic Hall of Fame. He majored in broadcast sales and station management at Ashland University and attended Air Force ROTC through Akron and Bowling Green State universities’ programs.
In addition to his more than 30-year career in the U.S. intelligence community, he also serves as an adjunct professor at several universities, teaching national security, intelligence, foreign policy, and leadership principles. Eddy is a city commissioner in Weston, Fla., and he also mentions he’s a congressional candidate for the 2024 election.
In between listening to music, he earned his PhD in Leadership and Organizational Change and says he’s “lucky to have his wife, Anne, and their two children in my life.” He and his family love returning to Olean regularly and hope to make their home here when they finally retire.
They live — and listen to plenty of music — in Miami.