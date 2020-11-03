When Gary Stebick of Olean was thinking of which day to enter for State & Union’s annual first snowfall contest, he thought of his father.
Hank Stebick, a World War II veteran who, incidentally, worked for the Olean Times Herald for about 40 years, passed away 12 years ago on Oct. 31. While that might not seem like a pleasant memory to some, Gary said his father lived a good, full life, and he passed at age 88 with many family members and friends having said loving goodbyes.
“He had a wonderful life ... and it was his time,” Gary says. “He went out with dignity with our mother and his family around him, so it’s not necessarily a sad day and that’s why I picked it.”
In terms of the snowfall contest, his pick was only one day off. With Sunday evening’s rain turning to snow, the white stuff started to stick in Olean at about 7 p.m. — and our criteria for the first real snow of the season was met.
We want to note that another contestant was also very close — Donald Barber of Fillmore entered Nov. 3, which, he mentioned with his entry, happens to be his wife’s birthday.
The two entries were the closest pair to what turned out to be the actual snow date in the modest history of our contest. If the snow had held off until after midnight, Donald would have been our winner.
As it happened, Gary will receive the annual prize — the 2020 edition of Olean’s Santa Claus Lane ornament produced by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. This year the ornament depicts Tasta Pizza.
The order was placed with the Chamber and will be sent to Gary forthwith.
Meanwhile, with Veterans Day approaching next week, it seems fitting to note that the late Hank Stebick served in the U.S. Army Air Forces — he was navigator on a B-17 bomber — during WWII.
Gary explains that his father graduated from high school in 1938 and went right to work for the Times Herald. He then went off to the war, but when he got out of the service he returned to the OTH, working in the composing room until his retirement in 1984.
“He always said there was not a single day in his life that he didn’t enjoy going to work,” Gary says of his father. “Dad was the greatest man I ever met.”
For his part, Gary, who was an OTH paperboy in his youth, retired after 32 years working with the developmentally disabled in the Boulder, Colorado area and returned to Olean — in part because he missed it and also to care for his mother, Lillian.
As one can imagine in someone who grew up in the Enchanted Mountains and then lived for so long in a place like Boulder, Gary loves being outside and watching the weather.
“I go outside at midnight, all the time, just to see the stars,” he says. “I love even the gray days ... when it’s snowing in Olean.”