Jordan D. McLaughlin of Olean successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training and will formally graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.
Jordan is a 2017 graduate of Olean High School.
He was early-selected for duty on nuclear submarines and upon graduation will be going to Charleston, S.C. for nuclear school.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
APRIL’S FULL MOON, which will rise Monday evening is the first of two so-called supermoons in 2021. The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that supermoons are full moons that occur around the same time as perigee — the point in the Moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth.
The second supermoon will appear on May 26. The Almanac notes that supermoons are said to appear larger and brighter in the night sky.
April’s full Moon is generally known as the Pink Moon — not because it appears pink in color in the sky but because it often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of an eastern North American wildflower commonly called creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink.
In April Moon names, references to spring abound, the Almanac tells us.
“Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin) and Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota) reference the melting ice and increased mobility of the early spring season, while Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit) and Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala) speak to the plant growth that will soon kick into high gear,” the Almanac says.