A U.S. Army colonel, who graduated from Olean High School and earned his commission through St. Bonaventure University ROTC, graduates today from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.
Col. David Spencer, who served many months in Afghanistan in both combat and administrative roles in his career, is a distinguished graduate of the War College, earning a master’s degree in strategic studies.
His father, Michael Spencer, was a professor at St. Bonaventure for many years and in charge of Friedsam Library before he retired. His mother is Barbara Spencer of Olean.
After graduation, Spencer, who has studied using artificial intelligence and machine learning in both military and civilian operations, will be assigned to the Washington, D.C. area.
A 1998 graduate of St. Bonaventure with a degree in finance, Spencer was commissioned a second lieutenant in the field artillery. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division for three years, moving up to battalion staff level, before serving 2006-08 in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, which is based in Europe.
With the 173rd, he was an artillery company commander — at one point he commanded Combat Outpost Lybert in Kunar province, Afghanistan, comprising U.S. Army Soldiers, Marines, Afghan National Army and Afghan security guards — and later was brigade fire support officer.
From July 2012 to April 2013, in Kabul, Afghanistan, he led planning teams comprised of members of the U.S. military and government agencies as well as allied nations to solve diverse combined military and civilian problems in the Afghan capital.
Spencer also served in posts in Europe and is a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College (2011) and its School of Advanced Military Studies (2016), a prerequisite for selection to attend the War College.
He was a future studies branch chief with the U.S. Army Futures Command, which is based in Austin, Texas, from 2016-19 and he was a RAND Military Fellow 2019-20.
Spencer was promoted to full colonel in April 2020.