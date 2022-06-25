After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, graduates of all ages and eras from Olean High School are able to resume their unique tradition this weekend.
The annual OHS Reunion, which encourages the participation of all classes over the weekend, officially got underway Friday evening with the annual cocktail mixer and dinner, held in the Hickey Dining Hall at St. Bonaventure University.
Linda Edstrom, Class of 1965 and a reunion board member, said she was just glad that the reunion was on again in 2022 — there was some question over the winter that this year’s event would even be scheduled because of COVID concerns.
“We finally decided in February to have it, which is actually pretty late” for organizing, she said. Many OHS alumni from across the country include the reunion weekend in their summer travel plans, but the later announcement confirming this year meant some couldn’t make it. The 2022 reunion was also set for a weekend later than usual, which means it possibly created conflicts for families because of graduation weekend in New York state.
Nevertheless, Edstrom said nearly 130 alumni were booked for Friday’s dinner, and “hundreds more” would take part in other reunion activities over the weekend.
She stopped to greet JoAnn Samuelson, Class of 1941, who graduated 81 years ago.
“I think we have people coming from 12 states this year,” she said, noting that most years alumni come from as far away as California and Alaska.
The reunion is celebrating three 50-year classes this year — ’70, ’71 and ’72 — again because of COVID curtailing gatherings in 2020 and ‘21. Classes ending in 2’s and 7’s are also being recognized this year.
Three members of the Class of 1970, Alex Utecht, Bette Pratt and Mike Bowser, were visiting during the cocktail hour Friday.
Utecht, the former longtime city clerk, joked that a small benefit of missing the last two reunion years is that he and his classmates get to celebrate their 50th reunion (plus two) at the same time they can celebrate their collective 70th birthdays.
“We’re just happy to be able to get together again,” he said. “It’s been three years since we’ve been able to do this.”
Pratt, of Erie, Pa., and Bowser, of Olean, admitted that the weekend is extra special for them — they have been dating for the past several months. They were not high school sweethearts who rekindled an old flame, they simply were high school classmates who became reacquainted decades later — and something blossomed.
“I gave her my number and told her to call me if she wanted to,” Bowser said. “And she did ... it’s like 54 years never went by.”
Pratt said, “I love it,” when asked about the reunion returning this year. “It’s a chance to see people and catch up ... some of us haven’t seen each other in a long time.”
Reginald Spiller, also Class of 1970, was working on getting a projector ready for a special presentation he prepared about growing up in Olean. He noted that his class and schoolmates in the latter 1960s came of age during a time of upheaval and strife due to the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement, but to him Olean remained an almost idyllic place.
“We were protected here,” Spiller said. Noting his African American background, he readily added, “Olean wasn’t perfect, it had issues ... but everyone came together, from the different neighborhoods, by the time we were in junior high and high school ... and we grew up together during what was a pretty rough time for the country.”
Spiller said he understands how Americans today see the 2020s as marked by political and social strife and, in recent months, by increasing economic challenges. But he maintains today still doesn’t necessarily rise to the level to what the nation experienced during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
He credited the work and will of his teachers, many who insisted every child in Olean be given the opportunity to learn and develop, guiding him toward a path that included serving as deputy assistant secretary for gas and petroleum technologies at the U.S. Department of Energy and as CEO of energy interests.
“That was the kind of place Olean was,” he said. “You really couldn’t find many like it.”