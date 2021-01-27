When the Olean High School chapter of the National Honor Society was considering students to select for the prestigious organization, they realized there were 42 youngsters who qualified, a larger number than in the past several years.
What makes this even more of a feat is that the students have achieved selection into the honorary group during a pandemic year.
One of the current advisors of the group, Sally Ventura, says she is proud of the students and what they have achieved to earn the title of being a member of NHS.
“I’ve been very impressed that when things get tough, people step up,” Ventura says. “There are a couple of kids in the National Honor Society who have already suggested service projects that we can take on. And when they describe the service projects they did, it’s really impressive.”
For example, one girl is designing a program for students to write letters to elderly people, while another student proposed a peer tutoring service project.
“I think they recognize that although they have fared farely well (in academics), not everybody has,” Ventura says in commenting on the peer tutoring project.
In order to qualify for the organization, a student has to demonstrate outstanding performance in the areas of leadership, scholarship, service and character. Students also have to be a junior or senior, be a student at OHS for at least one semester and hold an overall grade average of 90% or more.
“I really think it’s important that we’re hearing a lot about the downside of remote and hybrid learning, but the New York State Next Generation standards calls for college readiness and career readiness,” Ventura says. “College and career readiness means that kids are able to work independently and advocate for themselves. There are a lot of students who demonstrate those qualities — and remote learning has asked them to step up in those areas.”
Ventura, an 11th- and 12th-grade English teacher at the high school, is co-advising the organization with Barbara Kelley, an eighth-grade English teacher.
Superintendent Rick Moore says he, too, is very pleased with the number of students who have achieved this high mark in academics. Moore says he wants the students to receive recognition for this achievement given the fact that this year’s ceremony will be a virtual event due to the pandemic.
Ventura says the students will be inducted into the NHS during a virtual ceremony on a date to be announced in February.
Students to be inducted include Aaron Aiello, Kiley Anastasia, Ellison Ash-West, Lydia Brant, Zoey Clayson, Makenna Cummings, Madison Davenport, Morgan Dowdell, Adele Dwaileebe, Madison Ferry, Jolyn Gibbons, Stella Gonzalez, Arissa Hamed, John Henzel, Stephan Hoffman, Kenya Jackson, Safia Javed, Madison Jones, Lillie Malone, Albert Martin, Kamdyn McClain, Maggie McClelland, Anna Mest, Maryam Mirza, Delaynie Moore, Hannah Nelson, Makenna O’Connell, Makenna Pancio, Tanvi Patro, Samuel Renaud, Byron Ring, Ruth Scordo, Llian Shoup, Ethan Smucinski-O’Brien, Adam Spencer, Sara Thomas, Alexis Trietley, Hannah Vanderhoef, Katherine Weber, Eliana Whitford, Jacob Williams and Maxwell Wolfe.
