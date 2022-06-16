The volunteers with the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary were busy this week getting ready for today’s 36th annual Strawberry Festival.
Volunteers prepared 185 flats of strawberries for the event, which runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. under and around tents on the front lawn at OGH.
In addition to the more than 80 pounds of strawberries used to serve strawberry shortcake, the event features sausage with peppers and onions, hot dogs with a variety of toppings, baked potato bar, drinks, snacks, raffles and entertainment.
New this year is the Strawberry Festival cookbook with strawberry recipes as well as children’s games, face painting and a new spritzer drink with souvenir cup. The event also features a health fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hospital services featured include stroke, BRMC/OGH physician practices, rehabilitation, OB, sleep, pharmacy, radiology, cath lab and care management.
ConnectLife is conducting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the ConnectLife bus. Other community organizations included in the health fair are the Olean YMCA, Cattaraugus County, Adapt Health and CARES.
Proceeds from the event benefit the hospital’s auxiliary. For more information, call 375-7377.