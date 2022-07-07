Olean General Hospital will hold a memorial butterfly release at 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
The event is designed to offer a unique way to honor the memory of loved ones by releasing live butterflies on the hospital’s front lawn, says Audrea Sirianni, special events coordinator at OGH.
“We’ve had a great response to this event so far and we’re honored to help families memorialize their loved ones in this very special manner,” she said.
More and more hospitals and care facilities are using butterflies as symbols of hope, transformation, endurance and peace.
There are a limited number of butterflies available so participants are asked to reserve by July 22 at https://www.oghgiftshop.com/memorial-butterfly-release.html.
For more information, contact Sirianni at (716) 375-7377.
WINDFALL ROAD DETOUR
Those Windfall Road detour signs in East Olean are there because the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works has permitted work requiring the closing of County Route 92 — also known as Dugan/Windfall Road — in the Town of Olean, east of Queen Street, through Sunday.
The work requires a full closure for gas utility maintenance and repair. The offsite detour is posted.