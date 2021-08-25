Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center employees packed 450 backpacks with a variety of school supplies that will benefit area elementary students this school year.
The donated backpacks will be distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies. In its 11th year, the program benefits students in Olean, Delevan, Friendship, Hinsdale and Salamanca schools as well as Bradford, Smethport and Otto-Eldred schools in Pennsylvania.
Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and folders to start the school year. All items are donated by employees at the two hospitals.
The backpack program is part of the hospitals' Community Connections initiative, a program where employees volunteer their time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs in the hospitals’ service areas.
THE MINI HEAT WAVE we've experienced the last couple of days will continue today with a high in the upper 80s and partly sunny skies.
We'll still be in the 80s for highs through the weekend, but dropping slightly into the lower 80s. Looks like early next week we'll be back into the upper 70s during the days, which will be welcome.
Not sure how we feel about all the potential thunderstorms in the early forecast for coming days. Some passing boomers could break up the heat and humidity somewhat — but more rain could mean more mosquitoes into September.
We'll find out if that larvicide spraying last week, contracted by Cattaraugus County, did us any good.