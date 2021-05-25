Olean gasoline prices crossed the $3 threshold this past week as New York gas prices rose 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.04/g on Monday.
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York noted that prices in New York are 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.69/g while the highest was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.10/g.
Olean’s most-posted price at gas stations Monday was just under $3.06/g.
The national average price of gasoline actually fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g Monday. The national average was up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their gas prices Monday include Buffalo at $3/g, up up 4 cents since last week; Syracuse, $3.02/g, up 3.9 cents from last week; and Rochester, $3/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week.
“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He said with the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in in the Southeast.
“For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season,” DeHaan says.