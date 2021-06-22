Olean gasoline prices increased 2 cents in the last week to just under $3.16 per gallon, while New York gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12/g on Monday.
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of stations in New York, gas prices are 8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.83/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.26/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g Monday. The national average was up 2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some other prices in New York state:
Buffalo, $3.07, up 3 cents since last last week; Syracuse, $3.09/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g; Rochester, $3.07/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.
“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage.”
De Haan says as the nation heads toward the July 4 holiday he’s optimistic that prices will slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August, should there be any disruptions from hurricane season.
“But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal,” he says.