Olean on Monday remained more than 40 cents above average gasoline prices in New York, which fell 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week.
The state’s $3.44/g average as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York, was 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stood at $4.77 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.80/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g on Monday. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Other New York areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.54/g, down 8 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.38/g, down 7.5 cents; and Rochester at $3.51/g, down 9.4 cents.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.”
He also noted that diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead.
“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” he said.