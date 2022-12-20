Olean on Monday remained more than 40 cents above average gasoline prices in New York, which fell 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

The state’s $3.44/g average as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York, was 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

