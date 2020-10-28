While New York gasoline prices have fallen slightly in recent weeks, regular prices in Olean remain 10 cents above the state average.
New York’s average price fell 1.1 cents over the past week and averaged $2.25/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations. Gas prices in New York are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago — although not in Olean, where the price at most stations has remained at just under $2.36/g.
The state’s average prices are 45 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, however.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $1.93/g on Monday, while the highest was $2.79/g, a difference of 86 cents.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14/g Monday. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Some neighboring areas and their current gas prices are Buffalo, $2.21/g (down 1 cent since last week); Rochester, $2.23/g (down 1 cent); and Syracuse, $2.17/g (down 1 cent).
“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon — in fact, the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive.”
De Haan said there may be a minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, “but like we’ve seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite.”