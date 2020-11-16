New York gasoline prices have fallen a minuscule 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of stations.
Most Olean sellers remained at the just under $2.36/g mark for regular gasoline — a price that has been locked in for several weeks.
Gas prices in New York are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $1.91/g while the highest was $3.16/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12/g Monday. The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $2.20/g, up 2 cents since last week; Syracuse at $2.07/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.07/g; and Rochester at $2.21/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.
“For the first time in seven weeks, GasBuddy data showed average gas prices rose last week, unsurprising given the previous 18% jump in the price of crude oil on promising vaccine news,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while.”
De Haan says we’re likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable.
“For now, motorists shouldn’t expect too many fireworks at the pump,” he says.