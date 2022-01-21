Christine Thompson of Olean shared a short story with us that we pass along as something of a cautionary tale.
She writes to us she was at a stop sign waiting for a car to turn left onto her street. The other driver cut the corner sharp and the vehicle scraped along the left front corner Christine’s headlight and along the left side of her car.
“There were no injuries,” Christine writes. “She said how sorry she was that she didn’t see me and started crying. I felt bad that she was upset.”
Christine took pictures of the other woman’s and her own car and the two exchanged information. There was also a driver behind Christine at the time of the accident who witnessed what happened.
“I heard from her insurance company who informed me that she said I ran the stop sign!” Christine writes. “Even though I have pictures clearly showing we are at the stop sign, as well as a witness, her insurance company refuses to pay for damages.”
Christine points out that if she had run the stop sign, damage to both the cars would have been extensive. Also, she writes, damage to her car would have been on the right side.
“The moral of this story is always call the police,” Christine writes, “no matter how minor the accident. Plus, sad to say, you apparently can’t trust anyone today.”
She signed off to us, “Dumfounded and dismayed.”
Indeed, both insurance organizations and AAA strongly indicate that whether an accident is a minor fender-bender or a major collision, calling the police is important.
The responding officers will fill out an accident report and document the scene. If the police can’t come to the scene of the accident, you can go to the nearest police station and complete a report yourself.
When you file a claim with your insurer, they may ask for a copy of the police report to help with the claims process.