Need a bike? There’s dozens up for auction on Saturday.
The city of Olean will host its surplus auction at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. The event, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Program, is the first in two years and has led to a large stockpile
“We have over 100 bicycles,” Shewairy said, noting that bicycles that are reported found or taken from suspected bicycle thieves are typically auctioned off annually.
While some bicycles will need work, others appear to be road-ready.
Doors open at 9 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Other items for auction include chairs and office furniture, two pallets of older computers, and office equipment from various departments. In addition, property seized by the Olean Police Department including power tools and televisions will also be auctioned off.
“On some of the items, there will be a reserve,” Shewairy said, adding attendees may pay with cash or a personal check with identification. All sales are final, and all property must be removed by the winner the day of the sale.
READERS SURELY have turned their calendar pages over by now to the month of June.
The month got its name from the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women. Also, the the Latin word juvenis means “young people.”
Some notable days this month are:
• June 14 — Flag Day.
• June 19 — Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day). On this day in 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation aloud in Galveston, Texas, effectively liberating slaves in the state, which had thus far been beyond control of the Union Army.
• June 20 — The summer solstice, which heralds the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s the day with the most hours of daylight.
• June 20 — Father’s Day.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)