NSDAR award recipients are (inset upper left) Harley Brown and Onalee Osgood, (inset upper right) McKenzie Schuyler, (standing, from left) Dylan DiRosa and Mathew Bokman, (seated, from left) Alyssa Williams, Michael Rhodes and Fransisca Childs.

The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announce the DAR Good Citizens Awards for 2022.

This year’s honorees, who each received a pin, certificate and gift from the chapter, are Michaella Rhodes of Allegany-Limestone Central School, Onalee Osgood of Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Alysa Williams of Ellicottville, McKenzie Schuyler of Franklinville, Fransisca Childs of Hinsdale, Dylan DiRosa of Olean, Mathew Bokman of Portville and Harley Marie Brown of Salamanca.

