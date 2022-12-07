The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announce the DAR Good Citizens Awards for 2022.
This year’s honorees, who each received a pin, certificate and gift from the chapter, are Michaella Rhodes of Allegany-Limestone Central School, Onalee Osgood of Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Alysa Williams of Ellicottville, McKenzie Schuyler of Franklinville, Fransisca Childs of Hinsdale, Dylan DiRosa of Olean, Mathew Bokman of Portville and Harley Marie Brown of Salamanca.
Rhodes was selected by independent judges as first-place winner at the Olean Chapter level. She plans to major in pre-medicine/biology, focusing her medical specialty on kidney disease in pediatric nephrology. She will attend the University of Texas for competition diving.
Her entry will now advance through the district, state, regional and national levels.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors. The program is open to all senior class students, male or female, enrolled in public or private secondary schools. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, school and communities.
One student from each school is selected by the faculty to represent them.
The essay portion of the competition, which now counts for 50% of the total score, was based on a question about the challenges that America faces in this decade.
“It is never easy to write this essay. The question we need to ask ourselves is what will America look like in the year 2032?” said Cindy Keeley, chapter chair of the Good Citizens Award. “Where will we be, in each of our lives, in 10 years? The answer to our future’s outlook will be determined by how we react to social changes, economic changes, and environmental changes between now and then.
“However,” she said, “we cannot forget our duty to our country to behave as good citizens and preserve our heritage by upholding our Constitution according to our rights, to be law-abiding citizens and work for change within our government’s structure, and to honor our flag and always handle it with reverence in its display, storage, and disposal.”
As Keeley has done in years past, she provided the students with a voter registration form and added that they can preregister when they turn 17.
The Olean Chapter of DAR is seeking new members and will help applicants research their ancestry. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman age 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot or participant of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
Interested women are welcome to attend meetings, or for more information about membership, contact Keeley at oleanDAR2016@gmail.com.