OLEAN — A big and sweet part of the GOACC’s Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk has always been the Cereal Challenge. The “throw down the cereal spoon gauntlet” began in 2013 as an idea proposed by community resident Joann Dombeck.
This year’s running race is rescheduled for fall 2020 (with date announced shortly). Officials at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will still be hosting the Corporate Cereal Challenge this month.
Results from last year’s cereal challenge were 7,061 cereal boxes donated, which was a jump of 2,878 boxes from 2018, the Chamber said. There were 2,406 boxes of cereal donated from the employees at WNY Logistics; they were awarded the Most Cereal Boxes Donated Award.
With an employee-to-cereal-boxes ratio of 22.99 boxes, SolEpoxy was awarded the most boxes collected per employee.
D.B. Busan, the pantry warehouse manager stated, “This challenge was a brilliant idea from Joann — especially cereal during the summer months when most children are at home and the food pantry needs to have on its shelves.”
Companies can sign up by emailing info@oleanny.com stating that your company will be collecting cereal. An official tallying form will be sent upon receipt of email.
The contest officially starts June 15 and will end June 30, but employers can began gathering donated cereal any time after registering to GOACC. Once all donations have been collected at each business, the boxes should be counted, number reported on the form and then cereal brought to the Olean Food Pantry before the end of business on June 29.
The Olean Food Pantry is located at 8 Leo Moss Drive (behind the Cattaraugus County Building and Bethany Lutheran Church). Delivery times to the pantry are, when they are opened, Mondays from 12:30 to 4:30 and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said, “Businesses and their employees are battling COVID-19 shortfalls. We hope that this challenge will bring some camaraderie and a fun competition back to the workplace and in turn bring big smiles on all those children this summer.”
For more information or registration details, call GOACC at 372-4433 or by email info@oleanny.com.