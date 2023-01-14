2022 Santa Claus Lane ornament

The 2022 Santa Claus Lane ornament, distributed by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, depicts Portville’s Pioneer Park and bandstand.

The holidays are past, but the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is already looking to the community for ideas for its 2023 Santa Claus Lane ornament.

Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament will be the 29th in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald.

 

