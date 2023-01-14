The holidays are past, but the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is already looking to the community for ideas for its 2023 Santa Claus Lane ornament.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament will be the 29th in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald.
Every year, the Santa Claus Lane committee, chamber board and staff, events committee and greater community choose a landmark to be designed on the 3 ½-inch circular resin ornament. The artist sketches the layout from photos provided by chamber officials and a prototype is created.
Once the prototype is approved, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed, with a brief description of the ornament.
“The committee wants community input on this ornament,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, chamber COO. “What do you want to see in the ornament?”
Below is a list of several buildings that have been suggested to be an ornament: Rock City Park, Bartlett Country Club, Christopher Columbus Lodge, Dal Tile Plant, Downtown Deli, Gov. Higgins Mansion, Lincoln Diner, Olean House, Sprague’s Maple Farms, Paul’s Steakhouse, PickUps, St. Mary’s School, Thatcher Plant Factory and Warner’s Pizza.
Tricia Henzel, former events director at the chamber and current physicians recruiter at Olean Medical Group, connected with the Chamber early last year.
“The Olean Medical Group will be celebrating 75 years in 2023 and thought they’d make an excellent ornament choice,” Yanetsko said.
Past ornaments (starting in 1999) include the Olean Municipal Building, the Fannie E. Bartlett House, St. Mary of the Angels Church, Olean High School, St. Stephen’s Church, St. Bonaventure University, a depiction of Santa Claus Lane, the Olean General Hospital, Olean Post Office, Community Bank, Ivers J. Norton, the Castle Restaurant, St. Francis Hospital, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Palace Theater, Boardmanville Elementary, Red and Trudys, North Union Street street scape, Olean Class Cars, Cloud 9 Amusement Park, Bradner Stadium, Henry H. Hill, Archbishop Walsh, Beef ‘N’ Barrel Restaurant, Tasta Pizza, the Olean Public Library and, two from this past year, First Presbyterian Church and Pioneer Park in Portville.
Submit ideas to the chamber no later than Feb. 3 by calling (716) 372-4433, emailing info@oleanny.com or on the “Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce” Facebook page.