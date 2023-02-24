As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Other chamber officers for 2023 (from left): Adam Jester, owner of Bamboo Strategy Group, vice president; Shavonne Henderson, district manager and Vice President of Community Bank, NA, secretary; and Rich Yeager, President and CEO of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, treasurer.
The Great Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announces the election of 2023 board officers, with Jason Crisafulli again serving as president.
“I’m honored to be re-elected as the board chair for such a commendable organization as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce during a time when the area is coming out of the pandemic economic spiral with positive growth and renovation,” Crisafulli says.
Crisafulli is retired from Kinley Corporation, where he served as president. He has been a member of the board since 2018.
“Through our mission to promote, protect and improve, the chamber and its board of directors will continue efforts to build a better community for us all,” he adds.
The chamber also announced the other officers for 2023: Adam Jester, owner of Bamboo Strategy Group, vice president; Shavonne Henderson, district manager and Vice President of Community Bank, NA, secretary; and Rich Yeager, President and CEO of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, treasurer.
Rob DeFazio, Associate Dean for Student Life at St. Bonaventure University; Andrew Caya, partner at Cayas Canopies & Rental; and Terry Brairton, President of Paul Brown Motors Group were elected to three-year terms at the chamber board’s annual meeting in December.
The chamber board also thanked Vicki Blessing for her years of service to the chamber, serving her two three-year terms. The 2021 board president, Blessing, vice president of Park Centre Development, continues to provide leadership as ex-officio in 2022.
OUR EDITOR Jim Eckstrom says he saw a robin in his East Olean backyard on Wednesday, while a male red-winged blackbird showed up at his feeder Thursday morning.
“It’s usually the red-winged black-birds, which migrate south for the winter, that show up first, but Feb. 24 really seems early,” Jim says. “As for the robin, that’s the earliest I’ve seen one since we’ve lived at this house.”
