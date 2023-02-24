Angee's Resturant

Angee's Resturant at 475 N. Union St. in Olean.

 Angee's

The Great Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announces the election of 2023 board officers, with Jason Crisafulli again serving as president.

“I’m honored to be re-elected as the board chair for such a commendable organization as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce during a time when the area is coming out of the pandemic economic spiral with positive growth and renovation,” Crisafulli says.

Olean chamber announces board officers

Other chamber officers for 2023 (from left): Adam Jester, owner of Bamboo Strategy Group, vice president; Shavonne Henderson, district manager and Vice President of Community Bank, NA, secretary; and Rich Yeager, President and CEO of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, treasurer.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social