The City of Olean and the Olean Public Library are planning environmentally-friendly activities involving trees this month.
Mayor Bill Aiello says that 12 new trees will be planted along the eastern side of Forness Pond at 740 Hoop St. at 9:30 a.m. on Arbor Day — April 30. The trees are funded under the New York State Urban Forestry Council Tree City USA Reward Grant Program.
City forester Sue Copper will work with the parks department and prepare the area for planting. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the Arbor Day Event to assist in the planting. The necessary COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
“I am pleased that the city was awarded the (Tree City USA grant) and that the trees are being planted along Forness Pond,” the mayor says, noting that the pond, used annually for a fishing derby, is part of a 37-acre city-owned parkland that also includes Bradner Stadium, Forness Park and numerous baseball and softball fields.
“The City of Olean has a wonderful park system and the city’s staff works to continually upgrade and enhance the amenities offered at the facilities,” Aiello says. “The new trees, in addition to adding beauty to the pond, will provide needed shade as well as habitat for wildlife.”
The mayor notes the city’s urban forest is an important fixture in the community, as evidenced by Olean being named Tree City USA for 33 consecutive years.
Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to call the mayor’s office at 376 5615.
Meanwhile, the Olean Public Library, in partnership with the Olean Area Charter for Compassion, is hosting Free Trees and Fun this coming Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Families with children of all ages are invited to participate.
The Olean Area Charter for Compassion is donating white spruce saplings to families in an effort to teach children stewardship through planting and watching trees grow.
Families will learn the environmental and social benefits of planting trees. There will be activities, crafts and giveaways. Families are welcome to stop by anytime during the event hours to pick up a tree and have some fun. Masks are required.
The library continues to host other online programs, including trivia days, STEAM videos for kids and more, as well as in-person and virtual story times.
For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit its Facebook page.