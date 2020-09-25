After a volunteer effort to beautify downtown was successful last weekend, the City of Olean Beautification Committee hopes to make it a weekly event.
The committee has scheduled a series of volunteer events starting this Sunday at the Mall Roundabout from 8-11 a.m. through October, as committee members focus on weeding the gardens from the railroad tracks to the firehouse.
Volunteers are welcomed to help prepare the gardens for autumn, but should bring their own garden implements. Bags will be supplied.
The cleanups follow a successful event this last Sunday, when several residents pitched in to help the committee in its tasks.
“The Committee had great plans in place in February, until the COVID-19 shutdown hampered our progress,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I am pleased that despite the shutdown and the lack of meetings, the Beautification Committee continued their work on the street.
“A number of residents told me that their spirits were lifted the day the planters were placed on the street,” Aiello added. “Pat Driscoll and the committee did an excellent job on the planters and our volunteer network has been busy throughout the summer. I thank all the volunteers and groups who tend to our gardens.”
The committee was formed in 2017 after the completion of the Walkable Olean project. As part of the project, an $865,000 Green Innovations Grant funded many of the plantings along the corridor, which were chosen to cut down on storm water runoff. However, complaints of the "weeds" were heeded, and the committee has worked with the city to beautify the area while still complying with the terms of the grant.