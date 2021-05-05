While the Olean area’s average temperature hasn’t risen in the last 30 years as much as other parts of the country, it’s gone up. The average in annual precipitation has gone up as well.
Overall, America’s new normal temperature is 1 degree Fahrenheit warmer than it was just two decades ago, according to data released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Olean area’s average temperature has increased perhaps a half of 1 degree, according to NOAA’s data. But annual precipitation has increased nearly 10% (slightly more than 4 inches), an outcome climate scientists have attributed to a warming atmosphere.
Meteorologists calculate climate normals based on 30 years of data to limit the random swings of daily weather. It’s a standard set by the World Meteorological Organization. Every 10 years, NOAA updates normal for the country as a whole, states and cities — by year, month and season.
A look at the Olean area’s “core” months of the four seasons — January, April, July and October — shows weather patterns that, according to NOAA, didn’t exist years ago.
For instance, January’s average temperature has increased closer to 1 degree in the area from the previous normal, while precipitation (rain and snow) has increased close to 10%.
April is actually cooler — perhaps by a half of 1 degree — while precipitation is up by close to 10%. July’s average temperature is up a half of 1 degree with a slight increase in rain while October has seen similar numbers.
In winter, Olean’s average high temperature is about 34 and the low is about 16; in spring, close to 57 and 33; summer, 79 and 55; and fall, 60 and 40. The Olean area gets a little more than 41 inches of total precipitation annually, and nearly 66 inches of snow.
The Associated Press reports, for the entire nation, the yearly normal temperature is now 53.3 degrees based on weather station data from 1991 to 2020, nearly half a degree warmer than a decade ago. Twenty years ago, normal was 52.3 degrees based on data from 1971 to 2000. The average U.S. temperature for the 20th century was 52 degrees.
The new normal annual U.S. temperature is 1.7 degrees warmer than the first normal calculated for 1901 to 1930.
“Almost every place in the U.S. has warmed from the 1981 to 2010 normal to the 1991 to 2020 normal,” says Michael Palecki, NOAA’s normals project manager.
AP reports, in Chicago and Asheville, North Carolina, the new yearly normal temperature jumped 1.5 degrees in a decade. Seattle, Atlanta, Boston and Phoenix had their normal annual temperature rise by at least half a degree in the last decade.
Charlottesville, Virginia, saw the biggest jump in normal temperatures among 739 major weather stations. Other large changes were in California, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Arizona, Oregon, Arkansas, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina and Alaska.
New normals are warmer because the burning of fossil fuels is making the last decade “a much hotter time period for much of the globe than the decades” before, says Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald.
AP reports climate scientists are split about how useful or misleading newly calculated normals are.
Mahowald and University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado said updating normal calculations helps city and regional planners to prepare for flooding and drought, farmers to decide what and when to plant, energy companies to meet changing demands and doctors to tackle public health issues arising from climate change.
But Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann says he prefers a constant baseline such as 1951 to 1980, which is what NASA uses. Adjusting normal every 10 years “perverts the meaning of ‘normal’ and ‘normalizes’ away climate change,” he writes in an email.