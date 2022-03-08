You see it in a lot of championship games in which the mayors of respective cities put up, say, a hometown bucket of wings to a hometown platter of crawfish, with the losing mayor having to deliver the dish to the winning mayor’s city.
Such a wager is in place for tonight’s basketball game between Allegany-Limestone and municipal-line rival Olean in the Section 6 Class B crossover at Buffalo State.
The mayors of the communities — Olean’s Bill Aiello and Allegany’s Greg Pearl — shook hands in agreement with the mascots from OHS and A-L looking on.
Aiello bet Angee’s Restaurant pasta against Pearl’s offer of Mangia 2.0 Pizzaria pizza, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials said Monday. The mayor on the losing side will bring out his hometown dish to the winning team for a pregame meal before the Far West Regional in Buffalo this Saturday. The winner of tonight’s game will face the Class B winner of Section 5.
“This rivalry isn’t new — these two teams faced each other in the crossover game in 2019 and 2020 — but the food challenge is new,” Aiello said. “Heart, passion and teamwork — may the better team win (tonight).”
Pearl added, “Yes, I am an alum of Olean High School, but third time’s a charm — Allegany’s got this one in 2022. It’s tough for any team to beat the same team three times in one year.”
GOACC officials asked the mayors to challenge their respective teams — the banter was friendly, but the rivalry palpable between the city leaders in defense of their civic and athletics pride.