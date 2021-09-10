Burma Shave roadside signs with their clever, safety-minded jingles proved an effective advertising tool in the 1930s to the early ‘60s.
Here’s an example: “Past / Schoolhouses / Take it slow / Let the little / Shavers grow.”
Signage, in general, improves the odds that a message is heeded, a product purchased or a service sought.
With that in mind, the Health Care Access Coalition and the Cattaraugus County Health Department have collaborated to produce and distribute roadside signs with jingles encouraging vaccination against COVID-19.
An example of today’s messaging: “It’s free and easy / Them’s the facts / Don’t be queasy / Get your vax.”
Here’s a couple more:
“Hated the quarantine? / Didn’t we all? / Only a vaccine / Holds things open in Fall.”
“Masks were a pain / we don’t want again! / To keep COVID away / Get your shot — today.”
Churches, healthcare providers, schools, businesses and households with property along a road are invited to display a set of four such signs and join in the effort to protect the community from this virus.
Members of the Health Care Access Coalition will be happy to deliver a set of the signs, on a first-come, first-serve basis. To request a set of signs, email Kristin Chambers of the Health Care Access Coalition at chambersk332@gmail.com.
Also, Kristin has more to say on the subject of vaccine messaging in her Health Matters column, which appears on page A-6.