While wildfires might seem like a faint threat with plenty of winter snow still melting off in the region — it can be surprising how suddenly the early-spring brush fire season arrives.
Dried-out grasses, brush and leaves in windy conditions can lead quickly to a wildfire. All it takes is a spark.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning begins March 16 and runs through May 14.
“While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says.
DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season on DEC’s website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state.
Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in the state. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.
In 2020, DEC Forest Rangers extinguished 192 wildfires that burned a total of more than 1,122 acres. In addition, DEC noted that local fire departments, many of which are volunteer, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.
New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round.
Forest Rangers, DEC environmental conservation police officers and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of the state’s open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
To report environmental law violations call (800) 847-7332 or report online on DEC’s website.