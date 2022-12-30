The New York State Department of Health reminds New Yorkers of the dangers that come with binge and heavy drinking as we approach New Year’s celebrations.
“Binge and heavy drinking have dangerous short-and long-term health impacts and lead to thousands of premature deaths in New York every year,” says the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
Binge and heavy drinking are two patterns of excessive alcohol use. The CDC defines binge drinking as consuming four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men on a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined as consuming eight or more drinks per-week for women and 15 or more drinks per-week for men.
Key findings from the health department’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) report, an annual survey of adults, showed one in six adults in New York state (16.7%) reported excessive alcohol use in the form of either binge or heavy drinking.
While fewer New Yorkers reported binge drinking than the year prior, there was still a slight increase in reported heavy drinking. An estimated 14.7% of adults in the state reported binge drinking, while 6.5% reported heavy drinking.
Excessive alcohol use is one of the leading causes of preventable and premature deaths in the United States, responsible for more than 6,700 deaths annually in New York, and more than 140,000 deaths nationwide.
Excessive drinking is also associated with both short-term and long-term health outcomes. Short-term outcomes include unintentional injuries and violence. Long-term health impacts include increased risk for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, liver disease, and other digestive diseases. An estimated 3.2% of all cancer deaths in New York State are also attributable to alcohol consumption.
Meanwhile, intoxication doesn’t end the morning after the celebration. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA also reminds partygoers of the dangers of driving with a hangover.
“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” says Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”
The only thing that will sober someone up is time. It can take between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink, which is longer than many people would assume.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero. Symptoms can last 24 hours or longer, and can include:
- Fatigue and weakness
- Headaches and muscle aches
- Nausea and stomach pain
- Poor or decreased sleep
- Dehydration
- Vertigo
- Sensitivity to light and sound
- Anxiety
- Irritability
- Increased blood pressure
“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drive with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebration or not,” Garrity says.