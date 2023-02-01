For more consumer alerts, visit:

During Identity Theft Awareness Week, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection warns of credit and debit card skimming scams where thieves place “skimming” devices at ATMs, gas station pumps and other unattended payment terminals to steal card information.

Scammers place these hidden devices over or inside card reading machines at legitimate retailers to directly copy card and PIN information, and then use the stolen data to withdraw funds, make illicit purchases or commit other forms of fraud.

