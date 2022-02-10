New York’s state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails welcomed a record-setting 78.4 million visits in 2021, continuing the robust level of visitation seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From Niagara Falls to Montauk Point, our State Parks and Historic Sites are a treasure that every New Yorker should be able to enjoy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul says.
Total visits statewide increased in 2021 by more than 427,000, driven by a rebound of more than three million visitors at Niagara Falls State Park compared to 2020, when international border tourism was curtailed due to COVID-19 protocols. More than nine million visitors went to Niagara Falls State Park last year.
Figures on visitation at Allegany State Park were not available Wednesday.
State park attendance has been steadily climbing, rising 41% since 2008, according to the governor’s office. In addition to the total attendance, state parks also set a new record for 2021 overnight visitation at campgrounds, with campsite, cabins and cottages booked for more than 787,000 nights.
Hochul’s proposed 2022-23 budget includes $200 million in capital funding for state parks, an 80% increase from the current level, to enhance the NY Parks 100 capital initiative. The 100th anniversary of the state park system arrives in 2024.
Hochul announced one such project — the creation of a new State Park at the High Falls area of downtown Rochester — in her State of the State address in January. Major parks projects completed since the onset of the pandemic included the opening of a first-of-its kind Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park and expansion of Niagara Falls State Park to improve access to the Niagara Gorge by removing a section of the former Robert Moses Parkway.
Hochul has also proposed a $4 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act” that will be on the ballot in November 2022. If approved by voters, the act would boost funding for climate change mitigation, restoration and flood-risk reduction projects and other environmental protection programs.