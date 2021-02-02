New York state officials say they are making “great strides” in protecting the state’s bee population, which helps to pollinate $300 million in agricultural products in the state and make honey products.
The state’s agriculture, environmental conservation and parks departments issued the 2020 Pollinator Protection Plan Update that outlines the state’s efforts to save bee colonies, which have been dying off rapidly, likely from a combination of pesticides and climate change, although the rate of loss has slowed in recent years.
“New York continues to make great strides in restoring the health of pollinators and has the best Pollinator Protection Plan in the country,” says state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “The 2020 update on the plan provides an excellent look at how far New York state has come in achieving its goals to protect our honey bees and other pollinators as well as the additional actions we can take to keep New York State moving forward.”
Since 2016, agencies have conducted pollinator surveys; reduced or altered mowing practices to avoid disruptions to pollinator life cycles, provide late-season forage and aid in wildflower seed dispersal; planted pollinator friendly trees and flowers in landscaping; installed bee boxes in viable areas; implemented 11 critical projects that enhanced native pollinator habitat; and educated the public on the diversity and importance of native pollinators.
The Pollinator Plan Update recommends that all state agencies continue to conserve, maintain, and expand pollinator gardens and larger pollinator habitats, emphasizing the use of native plantings.
Additional recommendations include targeting Cornell University’s Integrated Pest Management Program to develop best management practices for the use of treated seed in crop production and fungicides in specialty crops.
In addition, the update recommends replicating Cornell’s on-farm research on pesticide spray practices and pesticide residues (pollen, wax) used on strawberry and apple farms to other New York cropping systems and commodities. The update also supports additional IPM research on alternative control measures and treatment for the Varroa mite, one of the top stressors for honey bees and are a significant predictor of winter colony loss.
Cornell’s 2018 and 2019 reports showed that, since the launch of the program in 2016, there has been significant improvements in Varroa mite management and honey bee colony health. The 2019 report indicates that annual colony loss rates had decreased again compared to the prior year. Total colony losses from participating beekeepers was 51% in 2016-17, 40.5% in 2017-18 and 38% in 2018-19.
The 2020 NYS Pollinator Protection Plan Update and future recommendations can be found here.