Although production was down in 2021, New York’s maple syrup production ranked second nationally this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Only Vermont, which also had a seemingly down year from 2020, produces more maple syrup than New York.
Maple syrup production in 2021 in New York was 647,000 gallons, 20% below 2020’s production. Its number of maple taps was estimated at 2.90 million in 2021, up 4% from last year.
Yield per tap decreased to 0.223 gallons per tap, down from 0.287 in 2020.
New York producers had a short season in 2021 — on the average it lasted 29 days, compared with 37 days in 2020.
New York’s 2020 value of production totaled $27.7 million, up 5% from 2019. The 2020 average price per gallon in New York was $34.40, up from $32.20 in 2019.
The value of New York’s 2021 maple syrup production will be published in the Crop Production Report, June 2022, the USDA said in a news release.
The 2021 United States maple syrup production totaled 3.42 million gallons, down 17% from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 13.3 million, up 2% from the 2020 total.
Yield per tap was 0.257 gallon, down 0.057 gallon from the previous season.
The earliest sap flow reported was Jan. 1 in New York. The latest sap flow reported to open the season was Feb. 20 in Wisconsin.
On average, the nation’s season lasted 27 days, compared with 34 days in 2020.
The 2020 U.S. average price per gallon was $32, up $1 from 2019. Value of production, at $132 million for 2020, was up 2% from the 2019 season.