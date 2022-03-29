State officials are warning New Yorkers about charity scams and increased cybersecurity threats related to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The warning comes as New York State Division of Consumer Protection has learned of fraudulent requests for charitable relief money to support victims of the war.
State officials are advising consumers to carefully evaluate any request for money and verify charities prior to donating money or supplies. Gov. Kathy Hochul is also encouraging New Yorkers to remain on guard when releasing sensitive information online amid an uptick in cybersecurity threats through the utilization of security recommendations from the Department of Taxation and Finance.
This follows the governor’s formation of the Joint Security Operations Center, which serves as the center for joint local, state and federal cyber efforts.
When disasters occur, scam artists often prey on the heartstrings of individuals looking to help. State officials say the invasion of Ukraine provides an opportunity for fraudsters to set up fake charities or pose as compelling war victims. Others design websites to mimic a legitimate charity’s official site to steal unsuspecting donors’ money and/or personal information.
Officials say scammers often make contact via social media, unsolicited emails, phone calls, or text messages. They may ask to send money through a payment app like Cash App, Venmo or Zelle, wire the money to an offshore bank account, or send prepaid gift cards.
Many recent scams include requests for donations in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Scam artists are creative and will continue to think of new ways to defraud people, so consumers must always be vigilant.
If you suspect that you have encountered a fraudulent attempt to receive donations, you can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection at https://dos.ny.gov/file-consumer-complaint.
The Division’s Consumer Assistance Hotline is open Monday to Friday, excluding state holidays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 at (800) 697-1220. You can find more information and tips by following the Division of Consumer Protection on social media on Twitter (@NYSConsumer) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/nysconsumer).