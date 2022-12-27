Average gasoline prices in New York fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g to begin the week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

The price at most of Olean's outlets remained at nearly $3.70/g for 87 octane gasoline — the local price dropped last week from nearly $3.86/g.

