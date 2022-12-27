Average gasoline prices in New York fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g to begin the week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price at most of Olean's outlets remained at nearly $3.70/g for 87 octane gasoline — the local price dropped last week from nearly $3.86/g.
Prices in New York are 40.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g. The national average was down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
• Dec. 26, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. average, $3.25/g)
• Dec. 26, 2020: $2.34/g (U.S., $2.25/g)
• Dec. 26, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S., $2.54/g)
• Dec. 26, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S., $2.30/g)
• Dec. 26, 2017: $2.63/g (U.S., $2.44/g)
• Dec. 26, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S., $2.28/g)
• Dec. 26, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S., $2.00/g)
• Dec. 26, 2014: $2.82/g (U.S., $2.30/g)
• Dec. 26, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S., $3.26/g)
• Dec. 26, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S., $3.23/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.46/g, down 8 cents from the week before; Syracuse at $3.29/g, down 9.5 cents; and Rochester at $3.48/g, down 3.6 cents.
"While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We're still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the South, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly."
While some of the nation's lowest-priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance that the nation could still see the national average fall below $3/g, De Haan says.
"With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023," he says.