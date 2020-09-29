New York gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations.
Gas prices in New York are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most-posted price Monday in Olean was $2.35/gallon for regular gasoline — the price has remained in place for several weeks.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state Monday was $1.89/g while the highest was $2.85/g, a difference of 96 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g Monday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Some prices elsewhere in New York: Syracuse, $2.14/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.16/g; Rochester, $2.23/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g; Buffalo,
“Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time,” he says.
DeHaan adds that the Atlantic Ocean hurricane activity is finally calmed down, which will also push prices down somewhat.