Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean remained at just less than $3.54/g on Monday.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.64/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g today. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo, $3.45/g, up 1 cent from last week; Syracuse, $3.42/g, up 1.5 cents; and Rochester, $3.48/g, up 0.7 cents.
“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility.”
De Haan says prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation on the Russia/Ukraine border.
“For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption,” he says.