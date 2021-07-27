New York gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
In Olean on Monday, the price remained at just under $3.19/g, where it has held for the past few weeks.
Gas prices in New York are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.84/g while the highest was $3.55/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g Monday. The national average was up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some other prices in the state: Buffalo, $3.13/g, up 1 cent since last week; Syracuse, $3.12/g, down 0.4 cents from last week; Rochester, $3.13/g, down 0.5 cents.
“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, we aren’t yet in the clear — U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday.”
He says this shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain high.
“For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer,” De Haan says.