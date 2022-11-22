Average gasoline prices in New York fell 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon at the beginning of Thanksgiving week.

GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York indicates that prices in New York were 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social