Average gasoline prices in New York fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g to start the week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets remained at $3.599/g for 87 octane gasoline on Tuesday.
Prices in New York were 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 28.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.45 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.57/g.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37/g. The national average was down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.40/g, down 1 cent from the previous week; Syracuse at $3.36/g, down 4.6 cents; and Rochester at $3.43/g, unchanged from last week.
“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices.”
For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, De Haan says. Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy.
“This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season,” De Haan says. “For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop.”
In the next couple of weeks, he says diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, “which is excellent news for the economy.”