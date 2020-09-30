Yes, that was rain we received overnight for Tuesday morning, and more was expected early this morning.
But the rain wasn’t enough Tuesday to keep the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation from expanding its drought watch to Cattaraugus and Allegany counties (Steuben and Chemung counties in the Southern Tier were included as well).
A drought watch remained in effect for Long Island, Upper Hudson/Mohawk, Adirondacks and Great Lakes/St. Lawrence since Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed DEC to issue the watch in July.
A “watch” is the first of four levels of state drought advisories (“watch,” “warning,” “emergency” and “disaster”). There are no statewide mandatory water-use restrictions in place under a drought watch or warning. Local public water suppliers may impose water use restrictions depending upon local needs and conditions and New Yorkers are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
Since early summer, dry conditions have been documented in most of New York state, and reduced precipitation has resulted in reduced water availability and below-average streamflow with many streams seeing record lows for this time of year.
And while there was concern that another dry late-summer and early fall would mute the color of this year’s foliage, we feel like we are seeing some of the best leaf color emerge this week than we’ve seen in years.
Meanwhile, we note that the first of October’s full moons will appear Thursday — that’s right, there’s TWO full moons this October.
The first is the Harvest Moon, so called because it occurs nearest to the date of the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22 this year). This means that either September or October’s full moon may take on the name Harvest Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
“For several days around the time of the full Harvest Moon, the Moon rises only about 30 minutes later each night,” the Almanac explains. “This extra light early in the evening is what makes this time of year special, and traditionally is what gave farmers extra days for harvesting beyond sunset.”
Thursday’s full moon will reach its peak illumination at 5:06 p.m., but it won’t be visible until after sunset.
October’s second full moon — the Hunter’s Moon — appears on Saturday, Oct. 31, making Halloween night extra special this year. Plus, as the Almanac explains, “the second full moon in a single calendar month is often called a ‘Blue Moon,’ giving us a spectacular (and spooky) Halloween Blue Moon!”
We’ll touch on the Hunter’s Moon later next month.