Turkeys

The state Department of Environmental Conservation wants information on the number of turkey poults this summer.

 New DEC photo

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to take part in the state’s annual summer survey of wild turkeys, a valuable tool that helps DEC determine the productivity of turkey populations statewide.

“Citizen scientists provide important data that helps our biologists examine how factors such as weather, predation, and habitat conditions during the breeding and brood-rearing seasons impact turkey survival,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “Without the assistance of our volunteers, the task of monitoring turkey populations statewide would be far more difficult, and we encourage participation this summer to help enhance our knowledge of turkeys in New York.”

