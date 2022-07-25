The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to take part in the state’s annual summer survey of wild turkeys, a valuable tool that helps DEC determine the productivity of turkey populations statewide.
“Citizen scientists provide important data that helps our biologists examine how factors such as weather, predation, and habitat conditions during the breeding and brood-rearing seasons impact turkey survival,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “Without the assistance of our volunteers, the task of monitoring turkey populations statewide would be far more difficult, and we encourage participation this summer to help enhance our knowledge of turkeys in New York.”
DEC conducts the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey annually during the month of August to estimate the average number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per hen statewide and among major geographic regions of the state. This index allows the agency to gauge reproductive success in a given year and assists in predicting fall harvest potential. Weather, predation and habitat conditions during the breeding and brood-rearing seasons can all significantly impact nest success, hen survival and poult survival.
Each August DEC staff and volunteers record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel. DEC says the survey is a great way for residents to partner with DEC to help monitor the popular game bird.
Turkey populations in the state peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, over the past decade, turkey productivity has consistently been below average, leading to lower populations. Since 1996, DEC has conducted the annual survey.
To submit turkey observations, citizen scientists are encouraged to use DEC’s online form found at its website.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission also asks folks to report their sightings of turkeys in a similar survey.