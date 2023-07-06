DEC has become a cooperating member state of BearWise, a multistate campaign focused on educating people on how to live responsibly with black bears.
BearWise was developed by state agency bear biologists across the country to ensure that no matter where people live, recreate, or travel that they receive consistent and effective information on how to prevent human-bear conflicts. The campaign promotes and provides information on the “BearWise basics”, simple steps anyone can take at home or when recreating in bear country.
Black bears are most active throughout the spring and summer months, and can be attracted to human-created food sources, especially during dry weather periods when natural food sources are scarce.
The BearWise campaign recommends people take six basic steps to avoid attracting bears to areas around homes or neighborhoods:
• Never feed or approach black bears.
• Secure food, garbage, and recycling.
• Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
• Never leave pet food outdoors.
• Clean and store grills and smokers.
• Alert neighbors to bear activity.
The campaign also recommends six bear safety tips when recreating or vacationing in bear country:
• Stay alert and together.
• Leave no trash or food scraps.
• Keep dogs leashed.
• Camp safely.
• Know what to do if you see a bear.
• Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
DEC’s education and outreach materials have been updated to incorporate information on the BearWise campaign and DEC’s black bear biologists and technicians have begun sharing information on the campaign through their daily interactions with members of the public.
For more information on how to live responsibly with black bears and the BearWise campaign visit DEC’s webpage or Bearwise.org.