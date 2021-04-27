New York State Police are conducting Operation Hardhat enforcement activities all week in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week, through Friday.
State police are patrolling NY Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and ensure that motorists are obeying flagging personnel. DOT is unveiling a new social media campaign to promote work zone safety and the Thruway Authority unveiled new highway maintenance vehicles with large digital displays alerting motorists of their speed in work zones.
“More and more New Yorkers will take to the roads as our state’s economy gradually reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means it’s going to become even more important to ensure everyone is driving safely,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.
The road work season is already underway in the area, on Interstate 86, U.S. Route 219 and other locations.
The week’s efforts were kicked off in Grand Island, featuring the testimonial of retired Thruway maintenance worker Peter Symanowicz. In 2019, Symanowicz was one of two workers involved in a serious crash in the Westfield maintenance section where a tractor-trailer rear-ended their Thruway pickup truck and narrowly missed the two crew members.
During the campaign, the state police will assign additional patrols to work zones to enforce the state’s vehicle and traffic laws. This is in addition to more than 75 traffic incident management troopers and supervisors who are specially trained to conduct dedicated passenger and commercial vehicle enforcement in and around major, active work zones and targeted enforcement in identified problem areas.
Last year, 1,770 tickets were issued by state police during Operation Hardhat, which surpassed 2019’s total by nearly 70%.
Recognizing and understanding signs leading up to and within a work zone is essential for the safety of all drivers and roadside workers. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and in accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
More work zone safety tips can be found at thruway.ny.gov.