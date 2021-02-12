If dating during a global pandemic wasn’t bad enough.
The state Division of Consumer Protection on Thursday cautioned single New Yorkers involved in online dating ahead of Valentine’s Day to be wary of “sweetheart scams.”
“During the pandemic, people may be feeling especially lonely due to prolonged periods of isolation, leading people to seek connections online,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “This Valentine’s Day, I encourage New Yorkers who are looking for an online love connection to follow basic safety tips to avoid losing their hard-earned money through false promises.”
According to Pew Research Center, three in 10 U.S. adults have used online dating sites or apps, while 12% of Americans have been in a committed relationship with or married someone they met through a dating site or app.
However, those successes have been matched by scams.
The scams — usually a scammer pretending to be someone’s ideal match uses that to steal personal information or money from an unsuspecting victim — lead to about $200 million a year in losses for lonely hearts, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
While any age group can become a target, the scams are most commonly aimed at those over the age of 40 — with widows, widowers and the recently divorced often targeted as they are more likely to be emotionally vulnerable and may be easier to manipulate.
Stolen photographs, small gifts and a need to frequently talk or message build false trust with the victims. Some scammers pretend to be a deployed service member or other Americans living abroad — limiting a push by a potential victim to meet in person. Last-minute “emergencies” may also come up if the scammer claims to be traveling a long way to meet the victim.
Typically, once trust is earned, the scammers will request a large sum of money — usually described as a loan — to be wired or electronically sent to aid in business investments, property, debts, illness, and more. Once they receive the money, the scammer will often ask for more or create a new reason they need to borrow money. This will continue until the victim becomes suspicious, at which point the scammer will usually stop all contact and move on to a new victim.
The Department of State offered several tips for those involved in online dating, in order to defend against such scams.
- Never give or loan money to someone that you have not met in person.
- Do not give out personal information to someone online, especially if you have not met them before.
- Use trusted online dating sites, but still exercise caution.
- Be cautious of people you meet online who say they are an American abroad or a deployed soldier.
- Schedule a video-chat early in the relationship to ensure they are the person they are presenting in their profile.
- Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. If it is linked to another name or details that don’t line up, it’s likely a scam.
- Avoid people online who ask for money, even if it’s due to an emergency or a traumatic life incident. They are almost always scammers.
If a consumer has fallen victim to a sweetheart scam, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection. Consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection serves to educate, assist and empower the State’s consumers. For more consumer protection information, call the DCP Helpline at 800-697-1220, Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm or visit the DCP website at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via Twitter at @NYSConsumer or Facebook at www.facebook.com/nysconsumer.