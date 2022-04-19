Pennsylvania officials confirmed Monday the state’s first positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic poultry — in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm.
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets meanwhile has banned all fowl auctions and other events for the purchase, sale, swap or trade of fowl to help prevent the spread of HPAI.
Commissioner Richard A. Ball issued the order as a result of the continuing spread of strains of HPAI in the United States, including eight detections in New York state that have resulted in the loss of more than 10,000 birds.
“Avian influenza continues to be a growing and serious threat to all poultry and breeds of fowl in the United States, including New York,” Ball says. “This order is an important step to further limit the co-mingling of birds in our state, which will help to slow the spread of this disease, keep our birds healthy, and safeguard our poultry industry.”
The current ban will remain in effect until further notice. The department is continuing close monitoring of HPAI in New York state and plans to reassess the Notice of Order in late May.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
The detections of HPAI in New York prompt reminders for commercial and hobby poultry farmers to increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease. Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time.
Additionally, the Department encourages all poultry producers, from small backyard to large commercial operations, to review their biosecurity plans and take precautions to protect their birds. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s “Defend the Flock” website. Best practices include:
• Discourage unnecessary visitors and use biosecurity signs to warn people not to enter buildings without permission.
• Ask all visitors if they have had any contact with any birds in the past five days.
• Forbid entry to employees and visitors who own any kind of fowl.
• Require all visitors to cover and disinfect all footwear.
• Lock all entrances to chicken houses after hours.
• Avoid non-essential vehicular traffic on-farm.
• After hauling birds to processors, clean and disinfect poultry transport coops and vehicles before they return to the farm.
• Report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to AGM.
To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, please contact the Department’s Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.