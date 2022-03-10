The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds residents that the annual statewide ban prohibiting brush burning will begin Wednesday and run through May 14.
Since 2009, DEC has enforced the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires during heightened conditions for wildfires each spring.
“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. He adds that the burn ban — set when the previous year’s dried out weeds, grass and leaves can easily catch fire and windy conditions spread sparks and flames — has reduced the number of wildfires.
Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York.
Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires. DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2022 fire season on DEC’s website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York.
Backyard fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed. Small cooking fires are allowed. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
DEC says people should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York website.
Forest Rangers, DEC environmental conservation police officers (ECOs) and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
To report environmental law violations, call (833) 726-4377, or report online on DEC’s website.