More on those mysterious seeds: It seems that so many New York state residents have received them that officials were compelled Thursday to respond.
"Due to the high volume of inquiries and reports from residents receiving unsolicited, mislabeled and/or unlabeled packages of seed in the mail, the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are asking that New Yorkers please mail the sealed package of seeds, the original packaging, the residents’ contact information, and any additional relevant details directly to the USDA" at:
Office of the State Plant Health Director of New York c/o Christopher Zaloga, USDA, 500 New Karner Road, Albany, N.Y., 12205.
"Those who receive seeds should not use 911 to report the receipt of seeds," the state ag department states.
"The USDA is investigating this situation and has stated that it currently does not have any evidence indicating this is something other than a 'brushing scam,' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales," the ag department continues in its statement.
Legitimate seeds imported into the United States "meet rigorous standards" to ensure quality and prevent introduction of invasive species, insects and diseases, the department states. "People who receive seeds that they did not order, that are mislabeled, or are from a questionable source, should not plant or handle the seeds."
The department recommends that if residents buy seeds online, they buy from a reputable, known source. Most seed companies maintain their own e-commerce sites. Purchasing from a known, reputable seed company increases the likelihood of receiving properly labeled seeds that meet germination, sanitation and trueness to variety standards.
"It also ensures the seeds have met standards that protect plants and agricultural crops from invasive pests and noxious weeds," the department states.
Folks can email the USDA at erich.l.glasgow@usda.gov.
All 50 states have put out the warning regarding the seeds amid reports that people are receiving the packages, possibly from China.
“USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment," the agency says.
China’s foreign ministry asked the U.S. Postal Service to send the packages to China Post so they can investigate the situation, and said the package labels were forged.